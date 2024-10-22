 Skip navigation
Cameron Dicker hits career-long 59-yard field goal for Chargers in Arizona

  
Published October 21, 2024 09:46 PM

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker got the scoring started in tonight’s game in Arizona by booming a long bomb of a field goal.

Dicker nailed a kick from 59 yards to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead over the Cardinals. It was Dicker’s career long and ties a Chargers franchise record for the longest field goal in team history.

It was also another reminder that NFL kickers are getting so good that they’ve changed the concept of field goal range. Coaches used to punt on fourth down from the 41-yard line. Now they kick field goals, and the kickers often make them with room to spare, as Dicker did.

The Chargers could be leading by more than 3-0 if not for two crucial fumbles. One was by defensive tackle Teair Tart, who intercepted a Kyler Murray pass but got run down and stripped by James Conner. The other was by wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who caught a 41-yard pass but fumbled out the end zone just before getting the ball across the goal line.