Cameron Heyward on Russell Wilson: More established guy will benefit our offense

During Russell Wilson’s first press conference after joining the Steelers, he said that he had a long conversation with defensive end Cameron Heyward before making the decision to sign in Pittsburgh.

Heyward said on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday that the team was “losing quarterbacks left and right” before Wilson’s decision to sign with the team and said that he was excited about the prospect of adding a player with that much experience to the roster.

“You just look for the leadership he’s had,” Heyward said. “A guy who’s been in Seattle, who’s won games, won the Super Bowl already. Didn’t have the best time in Denver, but I think he’s a hungry guy who’s ready to prove a lot of people wrong. I think on the opposite side of the ball, we have so many great weapons. Some of them are younger so having a more established guy who has been through it is gonna benefit the group.”

The Steelers also added Justin Fields, but, per Mike Tomlin, Wilson has been installed on the pole position and that experience is the biggest reason why he’ll get the first crack at leading the offense in 2024.