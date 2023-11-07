Cardinals activate Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is back.

Murray has been activated to the 53-man roster, the Cardinals announced on Tuesday.

The quarterback’s 21-day practice window was closing, so Arizona had to put him on the active roster or he would be out for the rest of the season.

Murray tore his ACL last December. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that if all goes well this week, Murray will start Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

In 11 games last season, Murray completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.