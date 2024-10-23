 Skip navigation
Cardinals activate OL Christian Jones from IR, sign QB Anthony Brown to practice squad

  
Published October 23, 2024 07:17 PM

The Cardinals activated offensive lineman Christian Jones from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The Cardinals drafted Jones in the fifth-round this spring, but he injured his ankle in the preseason and landed on injured reserve. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Oct. 2, so they were required to activate him to the active roster or leave him on IR for the season.

The Cardinals also announced they signed quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. to the practice squad. They needed a third quarterback after Desmond Ridder left their practice squad to sign with the Raiders.

Brown spent time in the preseason with the Bills.

Brown, an Oregon product, was on the Ravens’ practice squad in 2022 as an undrafted rookie and was with the Raiders in the 2023 preseason.

He appeared in two games for the Ravens, going 22-of-49 for 302 yards with two interceptions.