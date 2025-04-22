John Lynch: Brock Purdy talks moving in a good direction

A report this week indicated that the 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy have made some progress toward a contract extension and Purdy’s presence at the start of the team’s offseason workouts suggests that things are in a positive place.

General Manager John Lynch confirmed as much when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Lynch said that talks with Purdy are “going in a good direction” and that they appreciate having the quarterback in the building this week.

“We’re grateful for him and looking forward to having him as our QB a long time,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Tight end George Kittle did not join Purdy at the voluntary workouts, so Lynch will likely have his hands full even if things with Purdy can be resolved sooner rather than later.