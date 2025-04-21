 Skip navigation
Report: 49ers have made progress in contract talks with Brock Purdy

  
Published April 21, 2025 03:59 PM

It seems certain that Brock Purdy will get a contract worth more than $50 million annually, which would rank 11th in the NFL. The question is: When?

Michael Silver of TheAthletic.com reports that the sides have made “some progress” toward a contract extension for the 49ers quarterback.

The 49ers begin their offseason program Tuesday, and Silver reports Purdy has made no decision on whether to show up. Silver writes that if Purdy shows up it’s a sign Purdy and his agent are confident they are “very close to striking a deal.”

49ers owner Jed York recently called Purdy a top-10 quarterback, and the team will have to pay Purdy like one.

Purdy is 23-13 in the regular season and 4-2 in the postseason. He has passed for 9,518 yards with 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in his three seasons.