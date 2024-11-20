 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodgerscontractv2_241120.jpg
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Cardinals activate OT Jonah Williams off injured reserve

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:01 PM

Currently leading the NFC West, the Cardinals are getting a boost to their offensive line.

Arizona is activating offensive tackle Jonah Williams off of injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Williams, 27, started Arizona’s first game against Buffalo but suffered a knee injury in the first half. He was subsequently placed on IR.

The Bengals’ No. 11 overall pick in 2019, Williams started 60 games for Cincinnati before signing a two-year deal with Arizona in the offseason.

Kelvin Beachum has been filling in for Williams at right tackle, though there’s a possibility Williams may not go back into the starting lineup.

Charlie Heck was released earlier in the week to make room for Williams, signing with Arizona’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Coming off a Week 11 bye, the 6-4 Cardinals will be on the road to face the 5-5 Seahawks on Sunday.