Cardinals activate OT Jonah Williams off injured reserve

Currently leading the NFC West, the Cardinals are getting a boost to their offensive line.

Arizona is activating offensive tackle Jonah Williams off of injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Williams, 27, started Arizona’s first game against Buffalo but suffered a knee injury in the first half. He was subsequently placed on IR.

The Bengals’ No. 11 overall pick in 2019, Williams started 60 games for Cincinnati before signing a two-year deal with Arizona in the offseason.

Kelvin Beachum has been filling in for Williams at right tackle, though there’s a possibility Williams may not go back into the starting lineup.

Charlie Heck was released earlier in the week to make room for Williams, signing with Arizona’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Coming off a Week 11 bye, the 6-4 Cardinals will be on the road to face the 5-5 Seahawks on Sunday.