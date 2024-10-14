Cardinals activate WR Zay Jones back to active roster

The Cardinals activated receiver Zay Jones back to the active roster Monday, the team announced.

The team did not need a corresponding move after releasing wide receiver Chris Moore last week. Moore returned to the practice squad.

Jones served a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He was eligible to play last week, but the Cardinals used their one-week exemption with Jones slowed by a hamstring issue.

He signed with the Cardinals in May after catching 34 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns for Jacksonville last year.

The league suspended Jones for a Nov. 13, 2023, arrest. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an argument with the mother of his child allegedly resulted in an injury to her neck, according to an arrest and booking report. In March, the single charge against Jones was dropped.