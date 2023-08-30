Cardinals claim K’Von Wallace, five others off waivers

Defensive back K’Von Wallace and Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon are back together.

The NFL announced that Wallace is one of a league-high six waiver claims by the Cardinals. Wallace was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and he played for Gannon when Gannon was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator the last two years.

Wallace saw most of his playing time on special teams during his three years in Philly. He has 64 tackles and a fumble recovery during his NFL career.

The Cardinals also added former Lion Starling Thomas to their secondary.

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals added three offensive linemen and former Dolphins tight end Elijah Higgins. Former Jets center Trystan Colon, former 49ers center Keith Ismael, and former 49ers tackle Ilm Manning will force a few players off the Cardinals roster a day after they made it.