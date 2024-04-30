Cardinals cut CB Quavian White, WR Kaden Davis

The Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves on Monday and they continued tweaking things on Tuesday.

Darren Urban of the team’s website reports that the team has waived cornerback Quavian White and wide receiver Kaden Davis.

White signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted last year. He spent the season on the practice squad, but the Cardinals drafted Max Melton, Elijah Jones, and Jaden Davis to flesh out this year’s contenders for spots in the secondary.

Davis was undrafted in 2022 and spent time with the Broncos and in the USFL before joining the Arizona practice squad last year. The Cardinals kicked off their draft by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. and they added another wideout when they took Tejhuan Palmer in the sixth round.