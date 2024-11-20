Cardinals DL Darius Robinson is ready for NFL debut, whenever that is

Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson is nearing his NFL debut.

Neither he nor coach Jonathan Gannon is committing to Robinson playing this week, but he had his first back-to-back practices since injuring his calf Aug. 22.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Robinson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “When it’s time, I’ll just put it on tape.”

He played 10 snaps in the preseason but hasn’t played a real game since the Cotton Bowl in January while he was still at Missouri.

The Cardinals made Robinson a first-round draft pick in April.

His calf injury sent him to injured reserve to start the season. The Cardinals designated him to return Oct. 9, and he had a limited practice.

But Robinson’s mother died, so he didn’t practice again until this week.

Robinson said he was “heartbroken” over the loss of his mother.

The Cardinals activated him from injured reserve Oct. 28 before his 21-day practice window closed.