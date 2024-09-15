Cardinals dominate Rams, win 41-10

For the first time in his career, quarterback Kyler Murray had a “perfect” game.

Murray finished with a 158.3 passer rating in the Cardinals 41-10 victory over the Rams on Sunday, playing very well in the blowout.

The quarterback finished 17-of-21 passing for 266 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 59 yards rushing on five attempts to help power the Cardinals to a win.

Up by 31 in the fourth quarter, Arizona pulled Murray with about eight minutes left in the contest and inserted backup Clayton Tune.

After making just one short catch last week, rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. picked up four this week for 130 yards with his first two touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a 23-yard reception then had a 60-yard catch for a one-play touchdown drive.

But Harrison did not have a reception after the first quarter.

Really, though, he didn’t need one. James Conner finished a dominant rushing day with 122 yards on 21 carries with a 5-yard touchdown. Overall, the Cardinals put up 231 yards rushing on 40 carries — good for an average of 5.8 yards a pop.

The Rams struggled to get anything going offensively and now have an injury concern to yet another player. Cooper Kupp had to exit the game with an ankle issue, having suffered the injury late in the first half. He caught four passes for 37 yards before exiting the game.

Los Angeles’ other top receiver Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford finished the day 19-of-27 for 216 yards. The Rams finished with 53 yards rushing, with Kyren Williams taking 12 carries for 25 yards.

Now at 1-1, the Cardinals will stay home to take on the Lions for what should be an intriguing matchup in Week 3.

The Rams are at 0-2 for the first time under head coach Sean McVay — the first time overall since 2011. They will have their home opener against the 49ers next week.