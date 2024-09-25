Cardinals DT Justin Jones out for year with triceps injury

The Cardinals have lost defensive tackle Justin Jones for the season.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon shared the news at his Wednesday press conference. Jones suffered a triceps injury and will be placed on injured reserve.

Jones started the first three games of the year for Arizona and recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery. The former Charger and Bear joined the Cardinals on a three-year deal as a free agent this offseason.

Gannon said that the Cardinals will sign defensive tackle Naquan Jones to fill the open roster spot. He played four games and made nine tackles for the Cardinals last season. He has also appeared in 32 games for the Titans.