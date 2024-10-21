Cardinals elevate DL Ben Stille, LB Markus Bailey for Monday Night Football

The Cardinals elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille and linebacker Markus Bailey from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

The team needs Stille for depth at the position with Bilal Nichols going to injured reserve and Justin Jones and Darius Robinson already on IR. Bailey’s elevation is a sign that inside linebacker Kyzir White won’t play after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

It marks Bailey’s first game for the Cardinals.

He played in 60 games for the Bengals the past four seasons. The Cardinals released him at the end of the preseason and brought him back to the practice squad.

Stille appeared in five games for the Cardinals last season. He started this season on the practice squad before the Bucs signed him to their active roster. Stille played three games with Tampa Bay and then returned to the Cardinals’ practice squad after the Buccaneers released him.

Jones and Nichols are out for the season. Robinson, who went on IR before the season began, has had his practice window opened but he has yet to go through any work. He also has been dealing with the death of his mother, Darin Urban of the team website reports.

The moves are an indication that rookie running back Trey Benson will play despite an illness that caused him to miss Saturday’s practice.