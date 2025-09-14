Cardinals move to 2-0 with 27-22 win over Panthers

The Cardinals made it far harder on themselves than it needed to be, but they held on to defeat the Panthers 27-22 on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona is 2-0 and Carolina 0-2.

The Cardinals led 27-3 late in the third quarter before allowing three touchdowns in the final 17:06 to make it a game. After Hunter Renfrow scored his second touchdown of the day with 1:58 left, the Cardinals botched the onside kick.

They allowed the kicking to recover an onside kick for the first time since 2019.

The Cardinals proceeded to commit four defensive penalties — two offsides, roughing the passer and defensive holding — to allow the Panthers to get as close as the Arizona 33 before finally ending it.

The Cardinals scored 10 points on Bryce Young’s two turnovers. Zaven Collins scored on a 3-yard fumble return of a Young fumble that was forced by Josh Sweat, and Baron Browning’s interception led to a 29-yard Chad Ryland field goal.

Calais Campbell had two of the Cardinals’ three sacks of Young.

The Cardinals’ other touchdowns came on Michael Wilson’s 11-yard reception from Kyler Murray, and James Conner’s 2-yard run.

The Cardinals had 293 yards, with Murray rushing for 32 yards on seven carries while completing 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Trey McBride caught six passes for 78 yards.

The Panthers gained 352 yards, with Young going 35-of-55 for 328 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Tetairoa McMillan caught six for 100 yards.