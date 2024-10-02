 Skip navigation
Cardinals open practice window for OL Christian Jones

  
October 2, 2024

The Cardinals are getting one of their rookies back at practice.

Arizona announced on Wednesday that the club is opening the 21-day practice window for rookie offensive lineman Christian Jones to return from injured reserve.

Jones suffered an ankle injury in August that kept him out for the season’s first four weeks.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon also mentioned during his Wednesday press conference that tight end Trey McBride (concussion) will return to practice on Wednesday. Arizona’s first injury report of the week will be released later in the day.

Arizona also placed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson on practice squad IR, released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from the practice squad, and signed kicker Chad Ryland to the practice squad. As a rookie for New England last year, Ryland hit 16-of-25 field goals and 24-of-25 extra points.