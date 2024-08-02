Cardinals plan to play Marvin Harrison Jr. in the preseason

During the preseason, NFL teams have to balance a desire to get promising young players some live game action experience with a desire not to get them hurt. In Arizona, the plan is to get first-round rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on the field.

“I think he needs to get out there and play,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Harrison, via the Arizona Republic.

Harrison wants to play in the preseason.

“Hopefully I get to play,” Harrison said. “I definitely want to play, get out there, always compete.”

Harrison said he likes the idea of having some games to work out the kinks before they count in the standings, and he even thinks the NCAA should have a preseason.

“Honestly, I think there probably should be preseason games in college,” Harrison said. “I think people should take advantage of that a little bit more. College, they only play 12 games so two extra games of preseason won’t hurt. But hopefully I get a chance to go out there and compete.”

The Cardinals open the preseason against the Saints on Saturday, August 10.