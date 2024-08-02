 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Cardinals plan to play Marvin Harrison Jr. in the preseason

  
Published August 2, 2024 04:03 AM

During the preseason, NFL teams have to balance a desire to get promising young players some live game action experience with a desire not to get them hurt. In Arizona, the plan is to get first-round rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on the field.

“I think he needs to get out there and play,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Harrison, via the Arizona Republic.

Harrison wants to play in the preseason.

“Hopefully I get to play,” Harrison said. “I definitely want to play, get out there, always compete.”

Harrison said he likes the idea of having some games to work out the kinks before they count in the standings, and he even thinks the NCAA should have a preseason.

“Honestly, I think there probably should be preseason games in college,” Harrison said. “I think people should take advantage of that a little bit more. College, they only play 12 games so two extra games of preseason won’t hurt. But hopefully I get a chance to go out there and compete.”

The Cardinals open the preseason against the Saints on Saturday, August 10.