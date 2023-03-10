 Skip navigation
Cardinals release Markus Golden

  
Published March 10, 2023 01:26 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why Chosen Robbie Anderson ultimately wasn’t producing what the Cardinals needed to justify his pay and how the move clears $12 million in cap space.

The Cardinals announced they have released linebacker Markus Golden.

Golden was scheduled to make $2.91 million in base salary and count $4.160 million against the salary cap. His release saves $3.080 million against the cap with $1.080 million dead cap hit.

He appeared in 42 games with 27 starts the past three seasons in his second stint with Arizona.

Golden, 31, played all 17 games with 14 starts last season and totaled 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits.

Golden began his career with the Cardinals as a second-round selection in 2015. He registered 12.5 sacks in his second season, but didn’t get back to double-digit sacks until he signed with the Giants in 2019.

The Cardinals brought him back in 2020, acquiring him from New York for a second-round pick. He led Arizona with 11 sacks in 2021.