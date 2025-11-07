 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Cardinals rule out Mack Wilson, Will Johnson, Max Melton

  
Published November 7, 2025 11:36 AM

The Cardinals have ruled out three defensive players for Sunday’s divisional contest against the Seahawks.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon said linebacker Mack Wilson, cornerback Will Johnson, and cornerback Max Melton all will not play in Week 10.

Wilson is dealing with a ribs injury, Johnson is listed with back/hip injuries, and Melton is in concussion protocol.

Rookie Cody Simon will start at linebacker in place of Mack Wilson.

Additionally, the team will not activate linebacker BJ Ojulari off of the physically unable to perform list as he returns from a knee injury.

Earlier this week, the Cardinals placed quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve due to his foot issue. Jacoby Brissett will continue to start in Murray’s place.