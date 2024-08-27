Cardinals send LB Cam Thomas to Chiefs for seventh-round pick

With cut-down day looming, some teams can go bargain shopping. And it’s a bit odd for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions to be the ones looking for help, cheap.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cardinals have sent linebacker Cam Thomas to Kansas City, for a seventh-round pick. Which basically means that, without the trade, Thomas would have been cut. The Chiefs, at the bottom of the pecking order, most likely would not have gotten him on waivers.

He was a third-round pick (87th overall) from San Diego State in 2022. He appeared in 17 games with no starts as a rookie, and 15 games with three starts in 2023.

Thomas had three sacks in 2022, and none in 2023.

He appeared as a third-string outside linebacker on the team’s preseason depth chart.

Thomas is under contract through 2025, at a base salary of $1.17 million this year and $1.6 million next season.