Cardinals sign four draft picks, leaving eight unsigned

The Cardinals signed four draftees to their contracts Thursday, the team announced.

Fifth-round linebacker Xavier Thomas, fifth-round offensive tackle Christian Jones, sixth-round receiver Tejhaun Palmer and seventh-round cornerback Jaden Davis now are under contract.

That leaves eight unsigned draftees.

Thomas was the No. 3 prospect in the 2018 class behind only quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields and a few spots above Micah Parsons. He finished his freshman year at Clemson as an All-American.

In 2023, he totaled 25 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

Jones, a swing tackle, was the second offensive lineman the Cardinals drafted.

Palmer was the second wide receiver drafted after Marvin Harrison Jr. He joins a room that has had a complete makeover from Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore to Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and veteran Chris Moore.

Davis, who has played outside, in the slot at at safety, totaled 42 tackles, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles last season.