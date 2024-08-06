Cardinals sign Marquis Haynes in wake of BJ Ojulari injury

The Cardinals filled a need at edge rusher on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Marquis Haynes to their 90-man roster. The move comes after BJ Ojulari was placed on injured reserve Monday due to the torn ACL he suffered in a training camp practice.

Haynes played in 71 games for the Panthers over the last six seasons, including seven games last year. He has 99 tackles, 14 sacks, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

The Cardinals also signed cornerback Delonte Hood, who gives them a healthy body at a moment when Max Melton and Kei’Trel Clark are sidelined by injuries.