Cardinals sign Matt Haack

The Cardinals have added a punter to create some internal competition.

Arizona has signed Matt Haack, the team announced on Monday.

Haack participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and did enough to earn a contract with the club.

He was with Indianapolis last year after Buffalo cut him in favor of then-rookie Matt Ariza. Hack punted 70 times for the Colts in 2022, averaging 44.8 yards with a net average of 40.2 yards. He dropped 28 of his punts inside the 20 with three touchbacks.

Haack served as Miami’s punter from 2017-2020 before spending the 2021 season with Buffalo.

The Cardinals also have Nolan Cooney on their roster at punter.

Additionally, Arizona announced the club has released kicker Elliott Fry, linebacker Blake Lynch, and defensive lineman Manny Jones.