 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals sign Pat Elflein, Geoff Swaim

  
Published July 25, 2023 05:01 PM

The Cardinals added five players to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of center Pat Elflein, tight end Geoff Swaim, wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis, and long snapper Jack Coco. Long snapper Matt Hembrough on injured reserve with a back injury and tight end Chris Pierce was waived in corresponding moves.

Elflein started all 15 games he played for the Panthers over the last two seasons. Hjalte Froholdt, Lecitus Smith and, Jon Gaines II are the other centers in Arizona.

Swaim spent the last three seasons with the Titans and has also played for the Cowboys and Jaguars. He had 12 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every game last season.

Coco was the Packers’ long snapper last season while both of the team’s new wideouts spent time in the USFL this year.