Cardinals sign Pat Elflein, Geoff Swaim

The Cardinals added five players to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of center Pat Elflein, tight end Geoff Swaim, wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis, and long snapper Jack Coco. Long snapper Matt Hembrough on injured reserve with a back injury and tight end Chris Pierce was waived in corresponding moves.

Elflein started all 15 games he played for the Panthers over the last two seasons. Hjalte Froholdt, Lecitus Smith and, Jon Gaines II are the other centers in Arizona.

Swaim spent the last three seasons with the Titans and has also played for the Cowboys and Jaguars. He had 12 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every game last season.

Coco was the Packers’ long snapper last season while both of the team’s new wideouts spent time in the USFL this year.