Cardinals sign QB Kedon Slovis to 53-man roster

  
Published October 11, 2025 04:43 PM

Kyler Murray is listed as questionable to play against the Colts on Sunday, so the Cardinals added another quarterback to the roster on Saturday.

They announced that they have signed Kedon Slovis off of their practice squad. By adding Slovis to the active roster, the team can use him as the backup to Jacoby Brissett if Murray is out or as an emergency third quarterback behind Murray and Brissett.

Slovis signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad in August after being released by the Texans. He was on Houston’s practice squad in 2024 and he also spent time with the Colts after going undrafted that year.

The Cardinals placed punter Blake Gillikin on injured reserve in a corresponding move. They also elevated defensive linemen Zach Carter and Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad after ruling defensive lineman Bilal Nichols out for personal reasons.