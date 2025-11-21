 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign RB Jermar Jefferson to 53-man roster

  
Published November 21, 2025 01:01 PM

The Cardinals have added another running back to their active roster.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed Jermar Jefferson off of their practice squad. Jefferson takes the spot of right tackle Jonah Williams, who has been placed on injured reserve and will have shoulder surgery.

Jefferson signed to Arizona’s practice squad in October. He spent the summer with the Titans and the 2021 seventh-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Lions.

Jefferson has 21 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns for his career.

The move comes after the Cardinals ruled Emari Demercado out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. They have designated Trey Benson for return from injured reserve, but signing Jefferson may be a sign that Benson’s return will not come this weekend. Bam Knight and Michael Carter are the other backs for Arizona.