Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Cardinals to hire Matt Merritt as running backs coach

  
Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has filled another spot on his coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals will hire Matt Merritt as their running backs coach.

Merritt spent the last two seasons as the running backs coach at the University of Miami. Hurricanes starter Mark Fletcher posted 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns on 216 carries during the 2025 season.

Merritt has also worked for USF, Georgia Southern, Tennessee, James Madison, and Ohio State. He has done two NFL coaching fellowships, including one with the 49ers when LaFleur was on that team’s staff in 2019. The other one came with the Bengals in 2016.