Cardinals to hire Matt Merritt as running backs coach

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has filled another spot on his coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals will hire Matt Merritt as their running backs coach.

Merritt spent the last two seasons as the running backs coach at the University of Miami. Hurricanes starter Mark Fletcher posted 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns on 216 carries during the 2025 season.

Merritt has also worked for USF, Georgia Southern, Tennessee, James Madison, and Ohio State. He has done two NFL coaching fellowships, including one with the 49ers when LaFleur was on that team’s staff in 2019. The other one came with the Bengals in 2016.