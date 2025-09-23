Cardinals to sign OL Demontrey Jacobs to 53-man roster

Playing on Thursday night against the Seahawks, the Cardinals have made a move along the offensive line.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Arizona has signed Demontrey Jacobs to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.

Jacobs, 26, has appeared in 15 career games with 13 starts — all for the Patriots last year. He entered the league in 2023 with the Broncos, spending that season on the team’s practice squad.

New England claimed him off waivers after roster cuts in 2024. The Patriots waived him during this year’s roster cuts in August and he subsequently signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum, Evan Brown, Will Hernandez, and Paris Johnson are all on the injury report this week for the Cardinals.