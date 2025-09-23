 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals to sign OL Demontrey Jacobs to 53-man roster

  
Published September 23, 2025 04:18 PM

Playing on Thursday night against the Seahawks, the Cardinals have made a move along the offensive line.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Arizona has signed Demontrey Jacobs to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.

Jacobs, 26, has appeared in 15 career games with 13 starts — all for the Patriots last year. He entered the league in 2023 with the Broncos, spending that season on the team’s practice squad.

New England claimed him off waivers after roster cuts in 2024. The Patriots waived him during this year’s roster cuts in August and he subsequently signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum, Evan Brown, Will Hernandez, and Paris Johnson are all on the injury report this week for the Cardinals.