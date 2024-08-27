Cardinals to waive QB Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder is on the move again.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cardinals are waiving Ridder on Tuesday as the club trims its roster down to 53 players.

Arizona traded for Ridder in the spring, setting up a backup quarterback battle between him and Clayton Tune. It appears Tune has won out.

Tune completed 35-of-52 passes in the preseason for 361 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 333 yards with a touchdown. Ridder was 20-of-35 for 225 yards with no touchdowns and no picks, plus 63 rushing yards.

A third-round pick in 2022, Ridder struggled as a Falcons starter last year. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 appearances with 13 starts.