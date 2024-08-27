 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals to waive QB Desmond Ridder

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:52 PM

Desmond Ridder is on the move again.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cardinals are waiving Ridder on Tuesday as the club trims its roster down to 53 players.

Arizona traded for Ridder in the spring, setting up a backup quarterback battle between him and Clayton Tune. It appears Tune has won out.

Tune completed 35-of-52 passes in the preseason for 361 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 333 yards with a touchdown. Ridder was 20-of-35 for 225 yards with no touchdowns and no picks, plus 63 rushing yards.

A third-round pick in 2022, Ridder struggled as a Falcons starter last year. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 appearances with 13 starts.