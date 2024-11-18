Cardinals waive OL Charlie Heck, opening a spot for Jonah Williams’ return

The Cardinals waived offensive lineman Charlie Heck on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The move opens a roster spot for the team to activate right tackle Jonah Williams from injured reserve this week.

Williams went on injured reserve after injuring a knee in Week 1, and he returned to practice Oct. 30. So, he has to be activated by Wednesday or he will finish the season on injured reserve.

Kelvin Beachum has filled in as the starting right tackle, though Jackson Barton started one game when Beachum was injured.

After Williams’ injury, the Cardinals signed Heck to the practice squad. The team eventually signed him to the active roster, and Heck played in seven games, with 30 offensive snaps and 25 on special teams.

Williams, who played four seasons in Houston, has 48 game appearances in his career, with 21 starts.