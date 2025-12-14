Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia transported to hospital for evaluation of a neck injury
Published December 14, 2025 03:01 PM
Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia was transported to a Houston hospital for further evaluation after being injured on a kickoff return late in the first half.
The Cardinals report that Baccellia was “alert and had full movement of all this extremities.”
He has a neck injury.
Baccellia was injured a the end of a 26-yard kickoff return with 1:38 remaining in the first half. He was stretchered off the field on a backboard but gave a thumbs-up as he left.
The Cardinals also updated injuries to linebacker Cody Simon (knee) and running back Bam Knight (ankle), ruling both out for the second half.