Carlie Irsay-Gordon: “We believe” in Anthony Richardson

As new Colts owners settle into their stewardship of the franchise, they’ll have some important decisions to make about quarterback Anthony Richardson.

For now, ownership still has faith in the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

“We drafted Anthony for a reason, and we believe in him,” principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s incredibly talented, and sometimes when you draft players, they have rough starts, they have injuries, they’ve got those things that they need to go through. But I think it’s way too early to tell. . . .

“I think he’s — he has all the potential in the world, and if he wants to prove it, he can. And he will, if he wants to.”

For now, he’s injured. His shoulder is expected to keep him out of action until at some point during training camp. It will make it difficult for him to beat out Daniel Jones for the starting job.

Richardson is under contract through 2026. By next May, the Colts will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option.

And by next May, the answer will be obvious.

As Irsay-Gordon said, Richardson has to want to prove that he can fulfill his full potential. It’s up to him to show that he’s trying. And to show that he can produce results.