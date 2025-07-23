Carlton Davis passes physical after starting camp on NFI list

Cornerback Carlton Davis is ready to go at Patriots training camp.

Davis was placed on the non-football injury list to open camp, but the NFL’s daily transaction report shows that he passed his physical on Wednesday. That clears Davis to resume practicing with the team.

The Patriots signed Davis to a three-year contract as a free agent in March. He spent the 2024 season with the Lions and his first six NFL season with the Buccaneers.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb also passed their physicals on Wednesday. Tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Mack Hollins, and tackle Vederian Lowe remain on the PUP list and safety Josh Minkins is on the NFI list.