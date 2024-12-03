Carlton Davis up to full practice participation for Lions

The Lions turned in their second injury report of the week on Tuesday and it had one difference from Monday’s edition.

Cornerback Carlton Davis moved up from limited to full participation as the team continued preparing to face the Packers on Thursday night. Davis is listed with a knee injury.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) is the other player on the report as a full participant.

Defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), Josh Paschal (knee), and D.J. Reader (shoulder) missed practice for the second straight day. Left tackle Taylor Decker (knee) also remained out of practice and the team will provide another update on their availability on Wednesday.