Carlton Davis vows to be a lockdown corner in Detroit, thinks Lions could be a dynasty

Carlton Davis has arrived in Detroit after the Lions sent a third-round draft pick to the Buccaneers, and Davis says Detroit is going to get a major benefit to its secondary.

“Man, you about to get a lockdown corner,” Davis said, via the Detroit News. “You’re about to have one side just, like, unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here to take [away] the No. 1 receiver on these teams. I’m here to deny the ball; I’m here to take the ball away.”

Davis says he was shocked to learn the Bucs were trading him but happy to go to the team that beat the Bucs in the playoffs.

“This is a great organization that’s trending upward,” Davis said. “I would love to be a part of a dynasty where we can go and win multiple championships over the next couple years, man. That’s one of my goals, is to create something that is kinda like the Lakers, kinda like what all the dynasties did back in the day, Chicago Bulls. I think they have a nice young roster, great coaching staff, great culture here to do it, honestly.”

Those are bold words for Davis, but the Lions are heavily invested in him: He’ll earn $14 million this season and then hit free agency, where a year as a lockdown corner could make him even more expensive for the Lions or some other team.