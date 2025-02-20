 Skip navigation
Carson Beck had two cars stolen overnight

  
Published February 20, 2025 10:12 AM

Quarterback Carson Beck reportedly got a $4 million NIL deal to transfer to the University of Miami. Living in South Florida, however, came with an unexpected tax.

Via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Beck’s Mercedes and Lamborghini were stolen overnight.

It’s just the latest example of high-profile athletes getting robbed. This one, however, seems to be more garden-variety than the burglaries specifically targeting the homes of players whose movements were easily ascertained from their playing schedules. And it’s surely not the work of the Chilean crime ring that robbed the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow. Seven were recently charged in connection with those crimes.

Still, the message to anyone with the money to buy expensive things is clear. Take proper steps to secure your property, or risk it becoming someone else’s.