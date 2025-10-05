 Skip navigation
Carson Wentz heads to locker room early with shoulder injury, returns to start second half

  
Published October 5, 2025 10:53 AM

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz jogged to the locker room before halftime in London today after suffering a shoulder injury, but he was back on the field for the start of the second half.

Wentz twice lowered his shoulder while unsuccessfully trying to run for a first down, and the second time he appeared to ask for medical attention when he got to the sideline.

The only other quarterback in uniform for the Vikings today is Max Brosmer. The Vikings waived Desmond Ridder yesterday. Brosmer came in for one play at the end of the first half, a kneeldown.

Wentz went 7-for-12 for 73 yards in the first half.