Carson Wentz: I’ll find any way I can to help Patrick Mahomes

Carson Wentz fully moved into his backup era when he signed with the Rams last year and he’ll be the No. 2 behind another Super Bowl winner this season.

Wentz signed with the Chiefs earlier this year, which puts him on a team looking for a third straight title with the league’s best quarterback at the helm. Given that status, Patrick Mahomes isn’t a player who would seem to be in need of much assistance but Wentz vowed to find ways to boost his teammate this season.

“I’ll find a way to help him whatever way I can, whether that’s off the field, on the field, whatever,” Wentz said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

While Wentz is in Kansas City to support Mahomes, he still hopes for a chance to play a bigger role again in the future and wants to “keep getting better on the field” despite the backup role. The close view to Mahomes may help on that front.

“He just processes the game really quickly,” Wentz said. “He calls protections, he’s in and out of the huddle and throwing anticipatory throws, all that stuff, all that stuff you see from afar. But it’s just fun to see it and in some respects just see different windows on plays that maybe you didn’t see before because he’s playing so quickly out there.”

Wentz may not get another look as a starter after failed runs in Philly, Indianapolis and Washington, but anything he can glean from Mahomes should help his chances of continuing to find work around the league in the years to come.