Carson Wentz to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Quarterback Carson Wentz was not spotted at Minnesota’s practice on Monday after gutting out a performance against the Chargers last Thursday night.

Now there’s been reporting as to why that was the case.

According to multiple reports, Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery on his non-throwing (left) shoulder. The Vikings announced he’s been placed on injured reserve.

Wentz has started the last five games for Minnesota, with the club going 2-3. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had three fumbles.

Wentz was clearly in pain and struggling during Minnesota’s loss to Los Angeles last week. He had been sacked five times.

J.J. McCarthy is likely to return in Week 9, as the Vikings take on the Lions. It will be McCarthy’s first start since Week 2 when he suffered an ankle sprain that has kept him sidelined since.

As a corresponding move, the Vikings have claimed tight end Ben Sims off waivers. Max Brosmer is the only other quarterback currently on the team’s roster, aside from McCarthy.