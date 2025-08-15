Case Keenum is day-to-day with a leg injury

The Bears practiced without quarterback Case Keenum on Friday.

Keenum left Thursday’s practice early and did not work at all during the team’s joint practice with the Bills. The Bears call him day-to-day due to a leg injury.

It’s not clear what Keenum’s injury will mean for the team’s quarterback plans for Sunday’s game. Caleb Williams is expected to start the game and they would have Tyson Bagent and Austin Reed available behind him if Keenum is not going to play.

Keenum was 8-of-10 for 80 yards in Chicago’s first preseason outing. He signed with the Bears this offseason after spending the last two seasons in Houston.