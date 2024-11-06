CB Marshon Lattimore misses first Commanders practice due to hamstring injury

New Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore didn’t play in his final game with the Saints because of a hamstring injury. As it turns out, it wasn’t a “hamstring” injury.

Lattimore wasn’t being put on ice to ensure he’d be healthy in advance of a trade. He was, and still is, injured. As evidenced by the fact that he didn’t practice on Wednesday, his first official day of work with the Commanders.

Also out for the Commanders were kicker Austin Seibert (right hip), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and tight end Zach Ertz (rest).

Running back Brian Robinson Jt. was limited with a hamstring injury, as was linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (groin), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (shoulder). Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb) fully participated, as did defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (gameday concussion evaluation).

The best news for the Commanders is that quarterback Jayden Daniels has exited the injury report, two weeks and three weeks after a rib injury that rendered him week-to-week. He ultimately didn’t miss a game.

The Commanders, 7-2 for the first time since 1996, host the 6-2 Steelers on Sunday.