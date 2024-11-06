 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Marshon Lattimore misses first Commanders practice due to hamstring injury

  
Published November 6, 2024 04:23 PM

New Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore didn’t play in his final game with the Saints because of a hamstring injury. As it turns out, it wasn’t a “hamstring” injury.

Lattimore wasn’t being put on ice to ensure he’d be healthy in advance of a trade. He was, and still is, injured. As evidenced by the fact that he didn’t practice on Wednesday, his first official day of work with the Commanders.

Also out for the Commanders were kicker Austin Seibert (right hip), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and tight end Zach Ertz (rest).

Running back Brian Robinson Jt. was limited with a hamstring injury, as was linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (groin), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (shoulder). Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb) fully participated, as did defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (gameday concussion evaluation).

The best news for the Commanders is that quarterback Jayden Daniels has exited the injury report, two weeks and three weeks after a rib injury that rendered him week-to-week. He ultimately didn’t miss a game.

The Commanders, 7-2 for the first time since 1996, host the 6-2 Steelers on Sunday.