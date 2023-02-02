 Skip navigation
CBS denies conducting “intervention” to improve Tony Romo’s performance

  
Published February 2, 2023 04:21 PM
February 2, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what approach Mike McCarthy will take when calling offensive plays next season, after Kellen Moore’s departure.

Recently, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that CBS conducted an “intervention ” with No. 1 NFL analyst Tony Romo during the 2022 offseason, with the goal of trying to improve Romo’s performance.

CBS disputes the terminology used by Marchand.

“To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization , we meet regularly with our on-air talent,” CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle told Marchand.

Marchand nevertheless explains that CBS executive “reviewed tapes with Romo, went to dinner and discussed the broadcast in an attempt to return him to the form that made him a media sensation in his first three years on air, beginning in 2017, and culminated in what was at the time the largest contract in sportscasting history, a 10-year deal for a total of $180 million.”

Many would say that the effort didn’t work. Our earlier item took at closer look at the various issues and questions raised by the situation.

And now, with CBS done until the 2023 season, the network will have another chance to intervene or interfere or intersperse or interstellar their way to improving Romo’s performance, if they deem it necessary.

Either way, Romo keeps making $18 million per year.