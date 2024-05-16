 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CBS, Fox will both have doubleheaders in Week 15

  
Published May 16, 2024 11:40 AM

The 2024 NFL schedule breaks with tradition when it comes to when CBS and Fox will both have doubleheaders on the same weekend.

Most weeks see only one of the networks holding a doubleheader with late games starting at 4:25 p.m. ET and one of them being broadcast across most of the country. In recent years, the exceptions have been in Week One and Week 18, but the 2024 schedule has the two networks hosting dueling doubleheaders in Weeks 15 and 18 instead.

“Is it better to do it later in the season when you have a better sense of where all the teams are and how to get the right teams into those windows?” executive vice president of NFL Media Hans Schroeder said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “We continue to tweak and evolve. If teams play their way on, we have a chance to look at that we wouldn’t have in Week One.”

In Week 15 this season, CBS will carry Patriots at Cardinals, Colts at Broncos and Bills at Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fox will have Buccaneers at Chargers and Steelers at Eagles.