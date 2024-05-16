CBS, Fox will both have doubleheaders in Week 15

The 2024 NFL schedule breaks with tradition when it comes to when CBS and Fox will both have doubleheaders on the same weekend.

Most weeks see only one of the networks holding a doubleheader with late games starting at 4:25 p.m. ET and one of them being broadcast across most of the country. In recent years, the exceptions have been in Week One and Week 18, but the 2024 schedule has the two networks hosting dueling doubleheaders in Weeks 15 and 18 instead.

“Is it better to do it later in the season when you have a better sense of where all the teams are and how to get the right teams into those windows?” executive vice president of NFL Media Hans Schroeder said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “We continue to tweak and evolve. If teams play their way on, we have a chance to look at that we wouldn’t have in Week One.”

In Week 15 this season, CBS will carry Patriots at Cardinals, Colts at Broncos and Bills at Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fox will have Buccaneers at Chargers and Steelers at Eagles.