CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys will be fine, bye week will help

The bye week is coming at the right time for the Cowboys.

That’s the word from Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who said Sunday’s beatdown at the hands of the Lions isn’t a reflection of what kind of team they’ll have in Dallas after the season, and it’s a good time for the bye to help the Cowboys right the ship.

“The bye week most definitely will help,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “And things that we’ve missed on are very small things, and I know I say that every week or that we’ll be fine, but I know we will. Again, we just got to capitalize on the small mistakes. We’ve got to score. We’ve got to score touchdowns in the red zone. We’ve got to capitalize and continue moving the ball. I feel like there’s some good also, but there’s a lot more bad areas and we know we’ve got to fix that.”

Lamb said a 3-3 start is no time to panic.

“The season doesn’t end in six weeks, I’ll say that,” Lamb added. “This bye week, we’ve got to use it to be better.”

The Cowboys could hardly be worse than they were on Sunday against the Lions.