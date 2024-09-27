CeeDee Lamb has 55-yard touchdown, 85 receiving yards already

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb spent last week grousing about his play in the loss to the Ravens. He’s happy so far this week.

Lamb caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to give the Cowboys a 14-6 lead over the Giants with 9:16 remaining in the first half.

Lamb received a taunting penalty after the easy score, throwing the ball toward Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, who Lamb beat on the play.

Lamb now has 85 yards on five catches and 10 yards on a run.

Prescott has completed his last 11 passes after an incompletion on third down on the Cowboys’ first possession and has 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was taken off the field by officials to be checked for a concussion after being hit in the head by teammate Mazi Smith with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter. Parsons was cleared of the concussion but has a neck injury.

The Cowboys report Parsons is probable to return.