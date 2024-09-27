 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb has 55-yard touchdown, 85 receiving yards already

  
Published September 26, 2024 09:15 PM

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb spent last week grousing about his play in the loss to the Ravens. He’s happy so far this week.

Lamb caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to give the Cowboys a 14-6 lead over the Giants with 9:16 remaining in the first half.

Lamb received a taunting penalty after the easy score, throwing the ball toward Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, who Lamb beat on the play.

Lamb now has 85 yards on five catches and 10 yards on a run.

Prescott has completed his last 11 passes after an incompletion on third down on the Cowboys’ first possession and has 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was taken off the field by officials to be checked for a concussion after being hit in the head by teammate Mazi Smith with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter. Parsons was cleared of the concussion but has a neck injury.

The Cowboys report Parsons is probable to return.