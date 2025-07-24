CeeDee Lamb: I’m a dominant receiver and will remind you of that this year

CeeDee Lamb missed all of training camp last year while awaiting a contract extension. That didn’t come until 12 days before the season opener.

He did not have a 100-yard game in the Cowboys’ first six games and averaged five catches for 78 yards with two touchdowns in that span.

Lamb acknowledged the obvious Wednesday: His slow start came because he didn’t get reps with quarterback Dak Prescott last summer.

“At first, I didn’t, I didn’t believe it, but obviously I was a little oblivious to the truth,” Lamb said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “I can be as strong, as fast, as explosive as I want to be, but if I can’t control it to where Dak understands how explosive or how in and out my breaks I can be, I think I did that essentially just for me, and it’s never just for me.”

Lamb extended his streak of seasons with 100 receptions and 1,000 yards to three despite Prescott missing nine games with a torn hamstring and Lamb missing the final two games with a shoulder injury.

Prescott and Lamb are fully healthy and plan to stay that way this season. The last time they did that — in 2023 — Prescott finished second in MVP voting after throwing a league-leading 36 touchdowns and Lamb had a league-leading 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“I feel like the league knows what happens when I’m healthy, and I have Dak for a whole season,” Lamb said. “But if you don’t, I will happily show you what it’s going to be like this year. Honestly, I’m a dominant receiver. I don’t like to speak highly of myself, but I can’t wait to show you guys.”