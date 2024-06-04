 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb is not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 4, 2024 10:28 AM

CeeDee Lamb has not attended the voluntary aspects of the Cowboys’ offseason program, as the receiver seeks a new contract.

That is not set to change this week.

According to multiple reports, Lamb is not expected to attend mandatory minicamp.

Lamb, 25, is set to incur roughly $100,000 in fines for missing all of mandatory minicamp.

A first-round pick in 2020, Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract on the fifth-year option. He’s currently set to make $17.991 million in 2024.

After Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market with his contract extension on Monday, Lamb is one of the next in line at the position to receive a new deal.

Lamb led the league with 135 catches last season, finishing with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns — all of which were career highs. In 66 games over his first four years, Lamb has caught 395 passes for 5,145 yards with 32 TDs.