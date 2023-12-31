CeeDee Lamb on his single-season team records: That’s the new standard for myself

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had the night of his life.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Lamb said. “Obviously, shout out to my guys. We continue to work, continue to build and continue to grow. It showed I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them. We’re looking forward to keeping it going.”

Lamb caught 13 passes for a career-best 227 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown covered 92 yards, the second-longest in team history.

The Cowboys hadn’t had a 200-yard game since Amari Cooper had 226 yards against the Packers in 2019.

Lamb said he didn’t know he was over 200 yards during the game.

“I kind of blacked out after the 92-yarder,” Lamb said. “I was just trying to win a game. Once again, being there for my team is everything and obviously putting my body out there for them, letting them know I’m here. Whether it’s blocking on a run play, whatever the case may be, whatever the case may be, if my team needs me I’m there.”

Lamb has 122 catches for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. His receptions and yards are team records, surpassing Michael Irvin’s 111 catches for 1,603 yards in 1995.

“I still want to break [more of] them,” Lamb said. “I have the tiger mentality of whatever I set for myself. Obviously, I’m going to enjoy it. But now that’s the new standard and new level for myself. I like to work.”