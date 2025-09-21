CeeDee Lamb on sideline with ankle injury

The last thing the Cowboys needed was to lose their biggest offensive weapon, but it appears they will play the rest of Sunday without CeeDee Lamb. They have to hope the injury doesn’t keep the wide receiver out longer.

With 8:39 left in the first quarter, Lamb lined up in the backfield and lost a yard on a play that didn’t count with offsetting penalties. Bears linebacker Noah Sewell inadvertently rolled over Lamb’s left ankle on the tackle.

Fox showed an up-close view of Lamb’s swollen ankle.

The team initially listed Lamb as questionable to return, and he did. For one play.

Lamb lined up outside on the first play of the second quarter and ran a route to the end zone before pulling up. He wagged his finger and shook his head no before signaling to the sideline for a substitution as he limped off.

Lamb had no stats before leaving, and he has made no move to return to the game.

George Pickens caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 7:57 remaining until halftime, and Jalen Tolbert caught the two-point conversion, tying the game 14-14.