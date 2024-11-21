CeeDee Lamb out of practice Thursday; Trevon Diggs added to injury report

If it’s not one thing, it’s another for the Cowboys this season.

Star receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough. He was downgraded to out of practice Thursday.

It is unknown whether the foot, his back or both injuries kept him from participating.

The Cowboys also added start cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee/groin) the practice report as a limited participant.

Fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) were the only other changes to the practice report. Luepke returned to practice on a limited basis and Kendricks had full participation.

Offensive guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) and Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) remained out of practice as did tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot). Safety Markquese Bell (shoulder) was listed on the report as a non-participant, but he’s out for the season.

Wide receiver Brandin Cook (knee) was a limited participant again as he seeks to return from injured reserve this week. He has missed the past six weeks after contracting an infection in his knee following surgery.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) also remained limited.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) took another step toward making his 2024 season debut with another full practice.